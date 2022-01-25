Watch Now
Why 'grass won't be greener' for Rodgers out of GB
Aaron Rodgers' future is once again in question entering the offseason, but Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain why returning to the Packers still makes more sense for the QB than retiring or playing elsewhere.
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better
Natalie isn't looking past the Los Angeles Clippers, who have looked better recently thanks in part to James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Then, she and Kurt Helin rave over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
How Green, Thompson, Paul fit together on Warriors
Kurt Helin joins Michael Holley and Natalie to break down the Golden State Warriors, including Klay Thompson's inconsistency and Chris Paul's big crunch-time minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.
Hurts is MVP leader after again finding way to win
After the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Natalie's pick for NFL MVP is clear: Jalen Hurts, who simply keeps finding ways to win.
Canada firing won’t fix Pickett, Steelers’ offense
Michael Holley and Natalie don't think the Pittsburgh Steelers' firing of Matt Canada will fix the offense or Kenny Pickett, whose problems run much deeper than their now-former offensive coordinator.
Is Purdy judged unfairly because of draft spot?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss where Brock Purdy ranks among the NFL's best quarterbacks and why some people only view him "through the prism" of being "Mr. Irrelevant."
Smith: Picking Wilson was ‘worst thing’ for Jets
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Zach Wilson being benched for Tim Boyle and discuss when Aaron Rodgers should try and return to in-game action.
How Wilson, Broncos are turning season around
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Denver Broncos' four-game winning streak and question how much credit Russell Wilson deserves for the team's turnaround.
Lions’ ‘toughness’ makes them Super Bowl contender
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Detroit Lions' Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears and why Detroit could realistically make it to the Super Bowl.
Browns will make opponents ‘miserable’ in playoffs
Michael Smith and Michael Holley break down how the Cleveland Browns are 'finding ways to win' and why the team's defense is one of the most reliable units in the AFC.
Lack of help resulting in Clark’s inefficiency
Lauren Dreher talks with Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman about Caitlin Clark's high volume shooting and how the rest of Iowa needs to step up and help her out.
Drama swirling around Reese and LSU
Lauren Dreher joins Brother From Another to talk about Kim Mulkey benching Angel Reese and the ensuing fallout that has surrounded Baton Rouge.