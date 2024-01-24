Watch Now
Why now is the time for Giannis 'to deliver'
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the impact of the Milwaukee Bucks hiring Doc Rivers and question Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential role in the move.
Up Next
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move
Bucks hire Rivers, fire Griffin in complex move
Vincent Goodwill provides insight on the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to fire Adrian Griffin and hire Doc Rivers, explaining the implications of the major coaching move.
Holley: NBA officiating at its ‘absolute worst’
Holley: NBA officiating at its ‘absolute worst’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the NBA's recent officiating flaws, including the referees' failure to acknowledge Chauncey Billups' timeout in the Portland Trail Blazers' recent loss.
Embiid, 76ers still have questions to answer
Embiid, 76ers still have questions to answer
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill explain why the Philadelphia 76ers still have much to prove in the playoffs despite Joel Embiid's regular-season brilliance.
Should UM fans hold resentment if Harbaugh leaves?
Should UM fans hold resentment if Harbaugh leaves?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss how Michigan fans should react if Jim Harbaugh decides to leave the university and sign with an NFL team, citing his success at the school as a major factor.
Hill: Jackson is the NFL’s most ‘disrespected’ QB
Hill: Jackson is the NFL's most ‘disrespected' QB
Michael Holley previews the AFC title game clash between superstars Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes while Mike Hill reveals why he expects the Ravens to win by double digits.
How Lions can upset 49ers in NFC Championship game
How Lions can upset 49ers in NFC Championship game
Michael Holley expresses confidence in the Lions’ upset chances vs. the 49ers and Mike Hill commends Jared Goff for his success in Detroit in their early look ahead to the NFC Championship game.
Allen’s biggest problem is ‘running into Mahomes’
Allen's biggest problem is 'running into Mahomes'
Michael Holley and Mike Hill evaluate the Bills’ continued shortcomings in the playoffs and Sean McDermott’s fake punt decision before debating expectations for Josh Allen moving forward.
Chiefs advanced by ‘leaning into who they are’
Chiefs advanced by 'leaning into who they are'
Michael Holley and Mike Hill explain why Patrick Mahomes further cemented his status as the league’s top QB in Kansas City’s win over Buffalo and why the Chiefs remain such a unique force in the AFC.
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Tomlin's future 'a lot of smoke, no real fire'
After reportedly telling players he will return to coach in 2024, Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Mike Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers and the bigger picture of how this team can become a true contender again.
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
A 'wakeup call' is needed for the Cowboys
What needs to change for the Dallas Cowboys? For Michael Smith and Michael Holley, they "cannot imagine" a world where Mike McCarthy returns as head coach and assert that the organization needs a "wakeup call."
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
Nick Sirianni could be "on borrowed time" as head coach of the Eagles, leading Michael Holley and Michael Smith to question whether he deserves the chance to fix the slump in Philadelphia.