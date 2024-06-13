Watch Now
Are Celtics one of the best teams in NBA history?
Vincent Goodwill explains why the Boston Celtics are an "oddly dominant" team and Michael Holley wonders where this team ranks among the greatest of all time.
Doncic has to ‘grow up’ moving forward
After Luka Doncic fouled out in the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics with 4:12 remaining, Michael Holley says that Doncic is not one of the three best players in the NBA.
Jerry West was more than the logo
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill pay tribute to the late Jerry West who passed away at 86 years old, including the inception of "the logo" and the many NBA dynasties West helped shape.
Unpacking Mazzulla’s unwillingness to discuss race
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to Joe Mazzulla's surprising response to a question on race, and what it says about every individual's unique experience with race and religion.
Mavericks blew ‘golden opportunity’ in Game 2
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill recap the Boston Celtics' Game 2 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and explain where the Mavericks go from here ahead of a must-win Game 3 in Dallas.
Does Brown outperforming Tatum matter to Celtics?
Michael Holley, Vinnie Goodwill, and Natalie Esquire debate whether or not Jaylen Brown really is better than Jayson Tatum, and discuss the value of winning the NBA Finals MVP award.
Mazzulla adding religion to race is a ‘bonfire’
Vinnie Goodwill explains his perspective on Joe Mazzulla's Christianity comments following Goodwill's press conference question regarding the platform Black coaches have in the NBA Finals.
How will Irving respond in critical Game 3?
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill debate over the Dallas Mavericks' ability to bounce back from being down 0-2 in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, and discuss the level of impact Kyrie Irving has made thus far.
Natalie: Clark did not deserve Olympic spot
Natalie Esquire joins Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill to discuss Caitlin Clark's omission from Team USA's roster ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Clark isn’t being ‘targeted,’ Auriemma is wrong
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Geno Auriemma's comments about Caitlin Clark, examining Chennedy Carter's foul on Clark and Chicago Sky players reporting harassment at a hotel.
Is Kidd or Mazzulla the better coach in Finals?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill evaluate the head coaching matchup in the NBA Finals, explaining why the schematic battle between Jason Kidd and Joe Mazzulla will be interesting to follow throughout the series.
Celtics vs. Mavericks needs more hostility
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the lack of "nastiness" between players heading into the NBA Finals, examining comments from Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and more.
Could Hurley and LeBron coexist with Lakers?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss reports of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley, examining if the two-time National Champion would be able to work well with LeBron James.