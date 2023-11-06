Watch Now
Wide open AFC crowded with AFC North contenders
The Kansas City Chiefs got a huge win against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, but Michael Holley and Michael Smith are looking in Cincinatti and Baltimore for the most impressive team in the AFC.
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
Michael Smith and Michael Holley praise C.J. Stroud for his impressive start in the NFL and talk about where he stands among the league's quarterbacks.
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
The Cowboys may have played well against division rival Philadelphia, but Michael Smith isn't surprised that they fell once again when they had a chance to make a big statement.
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
Joshua Dobbs came off the bench after being freshly traded to the Minnesota Vikings to get the win and Michael Holley and Michael Smith can't stop themselves from singing his praises
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
Antonio Pierce has injected new life into Las Vegas with a big win against the New York Giants and Michael Smith and Michael Holley hopes owner Mark Davis will give him a chance to stick around.
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to react to the WNBA's pause on expanding to Portland and why they are not worried that this hiccup will stunt the growth of the sport.
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman preview notable matchups on the NFL Week 9 slate, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany, Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football and an NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles.
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Subria Whitaker joins Brother From Another to discuss how A'ja Wilson is 'leading the way' in WNBA growth and share their displeasure with SKIMS' partnership announcement with the league after Wilson was not featured.
Staley taking South Carolina global vs. Notre Dame
Natalie, Cassie Lawson-Freeman and Subria Whitaker discuss why 'everyone should want to experience' the Women's College Basketball matchup in Paris between South Carolina and Notre Dame.
‘Scary hours’ in BOS after dropping 155 on Pacers
After dropping 155 points on the Pacers, Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss why there is 'no team more dominant' than the Boston Celtics in the NBA.
Embiid responds to Harden’s ‘shade’ leaving Philly
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman analyze Joel Embiid's response to James Harden's 'shady' comments after leaving Philadelphia, giving praise but also repeatedly mentioning the team feeding Harden the ball.
Green taking ‘jabs’ at Poole; Curry’s greatness
Vibes are high in Golden State to begin the NBA season, but Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman share their thoughts on Draymond Green's comments, as well as Steph Curry's continued greatness.