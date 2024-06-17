Watch Now
Will Barkley really retire from television?
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Marc J. Spears discuss Charles Barkley announcing that he will retire from TV next year, questioning if the Hall of Famer will really hang it up after the 2024-25 season.
Is Game 5 a must-win for the Celtics?
Marc J. Spears explains why the Boston Celtics must get the job done in Game 5 before the pressure to close out the series builds in the NBA Finals.
Will the Celtics go down as a ‘historic’ team?
Vincent Goodwill explains why analysts should "pump the pump the brakes" on calling the 2023-24 Boston Celtics a "historic team," discussing why it's difficult to build a dynasty in the modern NBA.
Can Mavericks make a comeback vs. Celtics?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down the NBA Finals, discussing if Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks can find a way to claw back from a 3-1 deficit against the Boston Celtics.
Are Celtics one of the best teams in NBA history?
Vincent Goodwill explains why the Boston Celtics are an "oddly dominant" team and Michael Holley wonders where this team ranks among the greatest of all time.
Doncic has to ‘grow up’ moving forward
After Luka Doncic fouled out in the Dallas Mavericks' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics with 4:12 remaining, Michael Holley says that Doncic is not one of the three best players in the NBA.
Jerry West was more than the logo
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill pay tribute to the late Jerry West who passed away at 86 years old, including the inception of "the logo" and the many NBA dynasties West helped shape.
Unpacking Mazzulla’s unwillingness to discuss race
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to Joe Mazzulla's surprising response to a question on race, and what it says about every individual's unique experience with race and religion.
Mavericks blew ‘golden opportunity’ in Game 2
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill recap the Boston Celtics' Game 2 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and explain where the Mavericks go from here ahead of a must-win Game 3 in Dallas.
Does Brown outperforming Tatum matter to Celtics?
Michael Holley, Vinnie Goodwill, and Natalie Esquire debate whether or not Jaylen Brown really is better than Jayson Tatum, and discuss the value of winning the NBA Finals MVP award.
Mazzulla adding religion to race is a ‘bonfire’
Vinnie Goodwill explains his perspective on Joe Mazzulla's Christianity comments following Goodwill's press conference question regarding the platform Black coaches have in the NBA Finals.
How will Irving respond in critical Game 3?
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill debate over the Dallas Mavericks' ability to bounce back from being down 0-2 in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, and discuss the level of impact Kyrie Irving has made thus far.