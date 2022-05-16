Watch Now
Simms' Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Kenny Pickett
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is the only rookie signal-caller inside of Chris Simms' Top 40 rankings based on his athleticism and mental acumen, but Pickett needs to improve his aggressiveness and big-play ability.
49ers, Eagles headline best bets to win NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the betting odds to win the NFC (per DraftKings Sportsbook), and explain why the 49ers, Eagles and Cowboys are all strong bets to finish atop the conference.
Cowboys have made ‘phenomenal’ offensive changes
Chris Simms discusses Dak Prescott's recent play and praises Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's offensive changes, which have allowed Prescott to flourish in the offense.
How the Titans’ Tampa 2 slowed down the Dolphins
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the Miami Dolphins' collapse vs. the Tennessee Titans and explain how Mike Vrabel was able to slow down the dynamic Mike McDaniel-led offense.
Browns defeat Jags with ‘unbelievable’ Flacco
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed recap the Browns-Jaguars game, including the stellar play of backup QB Joe Flacco against an increasingly "concerning" Jaguars defense.
Give me the headlines: Bears, Broncos turn heads
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through their headlines for Week 14, including why Simms is not surprised by the Bears upsetting the Lions and the strength of the Broncos defense vs. the Chargers.
Week 14 preview: Titans vs. Dolphins
The matchup between the Titans and Dolphins features the biggest spread of Week 14 in the NFL, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like Miami to win and cover the 13 points.
Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Giants, and why Jordan Love and Green Bay's offense may be too much to handle for New York.
Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
The Saints are banged up at QB with Derek Carr and Taysom Hill on the injury report. The Panthers will look to take advantage, seeking their second victory of the season, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms like New Orleans.
Week 14 preview: Vikings vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out the Vikings’ shot at getting back above .500 against the Raiders in Week 14 with Joshua Dobbs at the helm and Justin Jefferson back.
Week 14 preview: Patriots vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they can’t in good faith back the Patriots against the Steelers in Week 14, since Pittsburgh at least is playing for something at this point in the season.
Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Chris Simms doubles down on his 49ers streak, explaining why they're in a different class from the Seahawks, and Mike Florio just can't see how Seattle would be able to beat San Francisco on the road.