Simms' draft rankings: Top safeties
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Jartavius “Quan” Martin to Sydney Brown and more.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Although the Browns are favored, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think the Steelers have too much on the line at home than to take a loss in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Jets heading to Dallas and whether New York can keep pace with the Cowboys without Aaron Rodgers.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams' Week 2 matchup in Los Angeles, agreeing that the 49ers should pick up a comfortable road win.
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think this will be a "fun" Week 2 matchup, given the Chargers can really run the ball and the Titans are coming off a tough loss last week.
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals provide a prime opportunity for the Giants to get back on track after an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Cowboys.
Week 2 preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Eagles can make adjustments coming out of last week, as well as how Vikings' injuries will be a factor in their Week 2 TNF showdown.