Vikings' self-belief proved critical vs. Bills

November 14, 2022 01:17 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Vikings-Bills thriller from Week 10, from why Minnesota was able to rally late, to the final minutes of regulation, to what lies ahead for the Bills and more.
