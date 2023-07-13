 Skip navigation
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Marketa Vondrousova is second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist in history
Sarah Sjostrom, one shy of Michael Phelps record, enters two events at swimming worlds

Acuña Jr. on pace for historic fantasy season
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
Can De La Cruz catch Carroll for NL ROY?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Marketa Vondrousova is second-lowest-ranked Wimbledon women’s finalist in history
Sarah Sjostrom, one shy of Michael Phelps record, enters two events at swimming worlds

Acuña Jr. on pace for historic fantasy season
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
Can De La Cruz catch Carroll for NL ROY?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Should White Sox, Cardinals sell before deadline?

July 13, 2023 12:38 AM
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski break down the situations of the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals while discussing potential trade opportunities for both teams.