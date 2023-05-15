 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Buy low on Bregman, Witt Jr.

May 15, 2023 03:03 PM
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski discuss potential buy-low targets in fantasy leagues, making the case for Alex Bregman's and Bobby Witt Jr's long-term outlooks.
Up Next
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
Now Playing
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_231215.jpg
8:51
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231211.jpg
9:49
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
Now Playing
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
5:11
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
Now Playing
nbc_dps_stevephillipsinterview_231208.jpg
6:07
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_sotofreeman_231208.jpg
4:43
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_craigkimbrel_231208.jpg
7:03
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_ohtanirumors_231208.jpg
4:54
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_231207.jpg
10:52
Blue Jays have a ‘compelling case’ to sign Ohtani
Now Playing