NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ripple effects of Machado megadeal

February 27, 2023 03:16 PM
Scott Pianowski and D.J. Short discuss Manny Machado's recent megadeal with the San Diego Padres and debate where they'd target the superstar third basemen in fantasy drafts this season.