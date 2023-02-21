When is right time to draft Harper?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
2024 Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline loaded Toyota U.S. Open, live on Peacock
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
2024 Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel headline loaded Toyota U.S. Open, live on Peacock
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
When is right time to draft Harper?
February 21, 2023 10:14 AM
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski analyze Bryce Harper's injury and discuss when is the right time to select the injured superstar in drafts.
Close Ad