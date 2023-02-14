Watch Now
Berry has Jefferson at No. 1 in '23
Diving into his way-too-early 2023 fantasy rankings, Matthew Berry highlights his top 10 WRs, led by OPOY Justin Jefferson and a bounce-back spot for Cooper Kupp.
Up Next
What to expect from Mattison vs. Bears defense
What to expect from Mattison vs. Bears defense
Ahead of the MNF matchup between the Bears and Vikings, Matthew Berry explains why he is nervous about Alexander Mattison's performance as he faces a Chicago team with a strong run defense.
Weekend Warriors Week 12: Robinson, Stevenson
Weekend Warriors Week 12: Robinson, Stevenson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their weekend warriors from Week 12 in the NFL, including Bijan Robinson, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jonathan Taylor and more.
Williams has ‘monster’ game vs. Cardinals
Williams has 'monster' game vs. Cardinals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down how an "inconsistent" Rams offense managed to come out on top against a struggling Cardinals defense in Week 12.
Most bet player props for Bears-Vikings
Most bet player props for Bears-Vikings
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the most bet player props ahead of Bears vs. Vikings, including taking the over on Justin Fields' passing yards and taking the under on Alexander Mattison.
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list
Ekeler, Barkley make Sunday scaries Week 12 list
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through their NFL Week 12 Sunday scaries list, including Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Amari Cooper and Adam Thielen.
Eagles have ‘stability’ on offense with Hurts
Eagles have 'stability' on offense with Hurts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers explain how Jalen Hurts' leadership and the Philadelphia Eagles' ability to avoid mistakes allowed them to defeat an unprepared Bills team in a Week 12 OT victory.
Lawrence leads ‘explosive’ passing game vs. Texans
Lawrence leads 'explosive' passing game vs. Texans
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the improvement in the Jaguars' passing game in Week 12 and C.J. Stroud, who is a "monster" in fantasy and improves every week.
Pickett ‘magnificent’ in Week 12 win vs. Bengals
Pickett 'magnificent' in Week 12 win vs. Bengals
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down the keys to the Steelers success vs. the Bengals, including attacking the middle of the field and letting Kenny Pickett throw the ball deep.
Hurts’ condition makes Bills a good pick
Hurts’ condition makes Bills a good pick
The FFHH crew looks ahead to some notable game lines for the Week 12 NFL slate, including a heavyweight matchup between the Eagles and Bills.
Love, St. Brown top Thanksgiving Day lines
Love, St. Brown top Thanksgiving Day lines
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher are both optimistic about skill position players in Packers-Lions as they pitch Matthew Berry on the best Thanksgiving lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Berry’s Thanksgiving Love/Hate: In on Gibbs, Deebo
Berry's Thanksgiving Love/Hate: In on Gibbs, Deebo
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through the Thanksgiving slate of NFL games to pick the players that stand out as the best and most concerning fantasy football plays.