Watch Now
Berry likes Charbonnet in Seattle
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the Seattle Seahawks drafting UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, explaining his fit alongside Ken Walker and more.
Up Next
Cowboys’ Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate
Cowboys' Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Dak Prescott's performance against the Seattle Seahawks and why you can make the case for him to be the frontrunner for NFL MVP right now.
Week 13 Pick-Up Lines: Under on Jets’ Tim Boyle?
Week 13 Pick-Up Lines: Under on Jets' Tim Boyle?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher debate New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle's passing props vs. the Falcons in Week 13, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Exercise caution with Chiefs’ Rice in Week 13
Exercise caution with Chiefs' Rice in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter discuss why you should proceed with caution for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice moving forward.
What Achane’s return means for Dolphins backfield
What Achane's return means for Dolphins backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss what De’Von Achane's return will mean for the Miami Dolphins backfield, plus they highlight the top fantasy players in the 49ers-Eagles matchup.
Jets’ Rodgers still not close to being game ready
Jets' Rodgers still not close to being game ready
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew track a few key injuries going into the weekend and discuss New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers still not being close to game ready.
Geno produces monster game vs. Cowboys
Geno produces monster game vs. Cowboys
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Geno Smith's monster performance in a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and wonder if it's a sign of things to come for the veteran quarterback.
Berry’s top players for Chiefs-Packers on SNF
Berry's top players for Chiefs-Packers on SNF
Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love naturally headline Matthew Berry's top players for when the Chiefs visit the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, but he's also intrigued by Isiah Pacheco's recent play.
Berry’s Week 13 QB Love/Hate: Tagovailoa, Smith
Berry's Week 13 QB Love/Hate: Tagovailoa, Smith
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 13 Love/Hate list, including Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy and Geno Smith.
Berry’s Week 13 WR Love/Hate: Aiyuk, Hopkins lead
Berry's Week 13 WR Love/Hate: Aiyuk, Hopkins lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 13, including Bradon Aiyuk, Jaylen Waddle and DeAndre Hopkins.
Berry’s Week 13 RB Love/Hate: Moss, Mixon lead
Berry's Week 13 RB Love/Hate: Moss, Mixon lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 13, led by Zack Moss, Bijan Robinson and Joe Mixon.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Seahawks vs. Cowboys
Berry's fantasy preview for Seahawks vs. Cowboys
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday's game between the Seahawks and Cowboys, including taking the over on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the under on Zach Charbonnet.