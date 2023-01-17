Watch Now
Berry reveals his '22 fantasy MVP
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through their picks for fantasy football's 2022 most valuable player, with looks at Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jefferson and others.
Young, Fields among Week 14 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their pick-up lines heading into Week 14, including Bryce Young alternate passing yards and taking the over on Justin Fields rushing yards.
Eyes on Smith, Davis in key Week 14 matchups
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss what to expect from DeVonta Smith for the Eagles on SNF and Gabe Davis vs. the Chiefs in two high-stakes Week 14 matchups.
Regression Files: Expect Love, Henry to trend down
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to unpack his Week 14 Regression Files, where he expects negative regression from Jordan Love and Derrick Henry and positive regression from Zack Moss.
Staley: Kelley may get more carries than Ekeler
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher unpack Brandon Staley's comments on the division of RB carries between Joshua Kelly and Austin Ekeler in Week 14.
Lawrence, Watson highlight injuries to watch
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a closer look at the injuries to keep an eye on heading into the weekend, specifically Trevor Lawrence and Christian Watson.
Trubisky led ‘brutal’ Steelers offense in TNF loss
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze what went wrong for Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers offense in the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Patriots.
Zappe delivers ‘encouraging’ performance on TNF
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the Patriots' TNF win vs. the Steelers, including the stellar play of Bailey Zappe, who threw three touchdowns in the first half alone.
Berry: ‘Lower expectations’ for Stroud in Week 14
From the surging Dak Prescott to C.J. Stroud against a difficult Jets’ defense, Matthew Berry highlights several signal-callers included in his Week 14 Love/Hate.
Elliott’s rushing attempts worth a bet against PIT
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets on DraftKings and the most bet player props for Thursday night's Patriots-Steelers clash.
Williams, Moss lead Berry’s Week 14 RB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry highlights his top plays and fades at running back for Week 14 including Kyren Williams, De’Von Achane, Zack Moss, D’Andre Swift and Keaton Mitchell.
Olave, Ferguson primed to deliver in Week 14
Matthew Berry explains why Chris Olave, DJ Moore and Jake Ferguson are among his top pass catchers for Week 14 fantasy lineups, while Adam Thielen and Tee Higgins find themselves in tougher matchups.