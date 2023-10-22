 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

James Harden 76ers
The Week Ahead: Another season begins!
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 - Qualifying
Chandler Smith will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zozofinalrdhl_231022.jpg
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Final Round
nbc_cfb_gobigpennstohiost_231022.jpg
Harrison, defense lead Ohio State past Penn State
nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

James Harden 76ers
The Week Ahead: Another season begins!
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 - Qualifying
Chandler Smith will not return to Kaulig Racing in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zozofinalrdhl_231022.jpg
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Final Round
nbc_cfb_gobigpennstohiost_231022.jpg
Harrison, defense lead Ohio State past Penn State
nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nullified touchdown undoes Iowa vs. Minnesota

October 22, 2023 08:13 AM
A wiped out punt-return touchdown was just one of the pitfalls that befell Iowa in a 12-10 home loss to Minnesota.