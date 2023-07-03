Watch Now
Lewis: 'Golf is better' when Fowler is contending
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch debrief Rickie Fowler's dramatic victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, touching on what his first PGA Tour win since 2019 means for his confidence and status as a top player in the world.
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
Nancy Lopez joins Golf Today to reflect on being the first woman to ever play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am prior to the 2023 U.S. Women's Open being played at the site.
Bradley details self-kindness needed to succeed
Former U.S. Women's Open champion Pat Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss the 2023 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, as well as her career and her nephew Keegan's success.
Stanford confident ahead of U.S. Women's Open
Angela Stanford joins Golf Today to reflect on her Senior LPGA Championship victory and explain how that tournament helped prepare her for this week's U.S. Women's Open.
Sheehan thrilled for Women's Open to be at Pebble
Former U.S. Women's Open champion Patty Sheehan discusses why it matters for the tournament to be at Pebble Beach and her triumphs and short-comings in the U.S. Women's Open during her career.
U.S. Senior Open 'special' for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Collin Morikawa explains why he chose to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time this year and details his strategy for the tournament.
Thomas: 'One step at a time' mindset for RMC
Justin Thomas discusses how he's approaching the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend amidst his difficult season thus far and how he's managing to stay focused while sitting at an unfamiliar spot in the rankings.
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
John Feinstein discusses his new book: "FEHERTY, The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf's David Feherty."
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
Peter Jacobsen tells golf fans what they should know about SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin ahead of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, something he describes as a "legit course" and a throwback to U.S. Open days.
Fowler: 'Building momentum' is key going into RMC
Rickie Fowler catches up with Steve Burkowski in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he explains his mindset going into the tournament.
Bradley relishing PGA Tour win at Travelers
Keegan Bradley shares his biggest takeaways after winning the Travelers, relishing the opportunity to walk up No. 18 with a three-shot lead, a surreal moment and something he had dreamed about since he was young.
Blair rides momentum from career-best at Travelers
Zac Blair recaps his performance at the Travelers, where he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley for his best finish on the PGA Tour, discusses his injury layoff and recovery, and his interest in golf course architecture.