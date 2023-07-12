Watch Now
Lynch: Golfers 'suspicious' of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Golf Today analyzes the reaction of players such as Xander Schauffele regarding the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.
Mcllory a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Rex Hoggard reports on Rory McIlroy ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open as he looks ahead to the 2023 Open Championship.
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
USGA CEO Mike Whan speaks with Andy Stevenson from the second U.S. Adaptive Open from Pinehurst No. 6 to highlight the positive atmosphere and meaning of the event.
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss yesterday's subcommittee hearing between the PGA Tour and the PIF and what it could mean for the partnership moving forward.
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Players are still left with questions as Rex Hoggard captures Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Jordan Spieth's responses to the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger from the Genesis Scottish Open.
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch analyze Randall Stephenson's resignation letter from PGA Tour policy board due to concerns over the PIF deal plus Jodi Balsam talks about the senate hearing between the PGA Tour and LIV.
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. Women's Open, her admiration for Allisen Corpuz's mindset coming off the win, Michelle Wie West's storied career and more.
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
PURE Insurance Championship First Tee Participants interview Sarah Brannigan, Cormac Smith, and Jakob Krombholz on how First Tee has impacted their lives, the skills they have learned and how it's applied in their lives.
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch are joined by Butch Harmon as he depicts what is rewarding about being a swing coach plus his journey with Rickie Fowler.
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Andy Stevenson reports from the second U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst.
Corpuz’s future is bright following USWO title
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch discuss Allisen Corpuz's title-winning performance in the U.S. Women's Open and what it means for her career.
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Pebble Beach par-3 course, The Hay, hosts a party celebrating USGA girls golf, complete with top-tier sushi made by 3-star chef Corey Lee.