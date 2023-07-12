 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
nba_bfa_warriors_230712.jpg
Should Paul come off the bench for Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
nba_bfa_warriors_230712.jpg
Should Paul come off the bench for Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis

July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
Jodi Balsam joins Golf Today to discuss yesterday's subcommittee hearing between the PGA Tour and the PIF and what it could mean for the partnership moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
Mcllory a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
6:44
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexhit_230712.jpg
6:15
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pureinsurance_230710.jpg
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonintv_230710.jpg
8:50
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_adaptiveopen_230710.jpg
6:04
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzdisc_230710.jpg
4:39
Corpuz’s future is bright following USWO title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_halleledbetter_230705.jpg
2:53
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thenine_230703.jpg
2:43
Langer’s near ace leads Golf Channel’s top shots
Now Playing