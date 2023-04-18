 Skip navigation
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Nine: Fitzpatrick headlines best of the week

April 18, 2023 04:34 PM
The Golf Today crew ranks the nine best shots from the week in the world of golf, including action from the LPGA, PGA Tour and collegiate ranks.