Watch Now
Austin will test players' games
Todd Lewis gives us the rundown of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tournament, from Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler's current level to young players' opportunities to get going.
Up Next
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
PGA Tour Superstore's holiday gift ideas
Matt Adams shares ideas for holiday gifts for a golfer from the PGA Tour Superstore.
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as ‘leverage’
PIF can use reported Rahm signing as 'leverage'
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on the Jon Rahm news and explain how the Public Investment Fund could use a deal with Jon Rahm to lure the PGA Tour back to the table to make a deal.
Grant Thornton to feature new mixed team event
Grant Thornton to feature new mixed team event
Golf Today previews the Grant Thornton Invitational, as the PGA Tour and LPGA team up for a new event and compete for $4 million in prize money. Tony Finau and Nelly Korda share their excitement ahead of the action.
What golf ball rollback means for players
What golf ball rollback means for players
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today discuss PGA Tour players' reactions to the modified golf ball testing and what a universal ball rollback will mean for the sport moving forward.
Day, Rose react to Rahm reportedly joining LIV
Day, Rose react to Rahm reportedly joining LIV
Amy Rogers talks with Jason Day and Justin Rose about Jon Rahm reportedly signing with LIV Golf and what that means for the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF.
Tour losing Rahm to LIV would be ‘humongous’ blow
Tour losing Rahm to LIV would be 'humongous' blow
Johnson Wagner shares his thoughts on the reports and 'speculation' regarding Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf and explains why losing Rahm would be a huge blow to the PGA Tour.
Rahm’s departure a ‘coup’ for LIV, loss for PGA
Rahm's departure a 'coup' for LIV, loss for PGA
The Golf Today crew reacts to the news of Jon Rahm reportedly joining LIV Golf and why he may have changed his stance after voicing support for the PGA Tour over the last year.
Rahm reportedly set to join LIV Golf, leave Tour
Rahm reportedly set to join LIV Golf, leave Tour
Todd Lewis shares his thoughts on Jon Rahm reportedly being set to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf in a 'surprise' move.
Is Tiger’s increased bulk a reason for concern?
Is Tiger's increased bulk a reason for concern?
Brandel Chamblee and Damon Hack review Tiger Woods' performance during the first round of the Hero World Challenge, preview the rest of the competition, and discuss whether there's potential concern for reinjury.