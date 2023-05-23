 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart Georgia

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25
SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love

Top Clips

GettyImages-1458918311__155412.jpg
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart Georgia

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25
SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love

Top Clips

GettyImages-1458918311__155412.jpg
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Coody honored to play at Colonial

May 23, 2023 03:18 PM
Pierceson Coody joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to him to be in the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he will get the chance to play in front of his family and friends.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penskeweekendmovers_230814.jpg
1:21
Glover makes big move in the FedEx Cup standings
Now Playing
Phil_Mickelson.jpg
7:17
How serious is Mickelson’s alleged golf gambling?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_greensteinint_230814.jpg
6:08
PGA Tour returns to Chicago for BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_wadkinsint_230814.jpg
9:14
Wadkins disappointed in Mickelson, allegations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
9:19
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_buyorsellongloveronrydercupteam_230814.jpg
16:19
Could Glover ride hot finish to a Ryder Cup spot?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_seabournmoment_v3_230811.jpg
0:51
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ewinganalysis_230811.jpg
5:34
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenrd2_230811.jpg
14:29
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
4:51
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
3:35
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Now Playing