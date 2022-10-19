 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
2023 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kickoff_231214.jpg
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead’ play
nbc_pft_tushpush_231214.jpg
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
2023 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier
Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kickoff_231214.jpg
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead’ play
nbc_pft_tushpush_231214.jpg
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
nbc_roto_bte_bowlgamespt2_231213.jpg
Isleta New Mexico, Starco Brand LA Bowl previews

Watch Now

Can Ryan Blaney finish at Homestead?

October 19, 2022 07:00 PM
The Motormouths team previews the next Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, debate whether Ryan Blaney can finish the race and discuss Chase Elliott's ability to get to championship form.
nbc_nas_pitroadmoments_231205.jpg
7:21
Wildest pit road moments of 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nascar_awards_ryanblaney_231203.jpg
10:08
Blaney reflects on years at Penske after title
nbc_nascar_awards_harvicktribute_231203.jpg
3:06
Harvick followed a NASCAR legend, then become one
nbc_nascar_awards_chaseelliott_231203.jpg
3:12
Elliott wins Most Popular Driver for sixth time
nbc_nascar_awards_colecuster_231203.jpg
5:10
Custer dug deep amid high expectations
nbc_nascar_awards_buschtribute_231203.jpg
2:46
Kurt Busch defines excellence in NASCAR
nbc_nascar_awards_benrhodes_231203.jpg
2:42
Rhodes has come to enjoy the grind in Truck Series
nbc_nas_redcarpetv5_231203.jpg
1:40
2023 NASCAR Awards red carpet scene in Nashville
nbc_nas_driverbeefs_231122.jpg
13:33
Best confrontations of the 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_driverscomp_231120.jpg
9:34
Best cameos of the 2023 NASCAR season
nbc_nas_kensquierfeaturerepush_231116.jpg
2:49
Squier’s lasting legacy in NASCAR broadcast booth
nbc_nas_grassrootsracingfeaturerepush_231116.jpg
2:50
Squier: Grassroots racing is the heart of NASCAR
nbc_nas_stewartgordonsquierrepush_231116.jpg
2:04
Squier on Gordon and Stewart’s legacy
nbc_nas_darlingtonessayrepush_231116.jpg
2:53
Squier: Darlington Too Tough to Tame
nbc_nas_coffeewithkyle_squierpart1repush_231116.jpg
15:16
Coffee with Kyle: Ken Squier, Part I
nbc_nas_squierintrepush_231116.jpg
2:59
Squier: Beyond belief to make NASCAR Hall of Fame
nbc_nas_texasfeaturerepush_231116.jpg
1:35
Why NASCAR racing is bigger and better in Texas
nbc_nas_kensquierrepush_231116.jpg
1:54
Squier elected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
nbc_nas_squier90sdarlingtonrepush_231116.jpg
2:35
Darlington stays timeless for Southern 500
nbc_nas_squirehofrepush_231116.jpg
2:45
Squier reveals special aspects of NASCAR HOF
nbc_nas_texassquierfeaturerepush_231116.jpg
1:37
Squier welcomes fans to Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_nas_talladegafeaturerepush_231116.jpg
3:17
Talladega lives up to Bill France’s vision
nbc_nas_squiersobit_231116.jpg
3:42
Squier, golden voice of NASCAR, dies at 88
nbc_nas_dnp_worstcrashes_231115.jpg
12:28
Worst crashes of all 2023 NASCAR series seasons
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishes_231115.jpg
10:36
Best finishes from the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season
nbc_nas_cupfinishes_231114.jpg
6:10
Best finishes of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season
nbc_nas_blaneycomp_231114.jpg
7:40
Best of Blaney from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
nbc_nas_arcawestphx_231110.jpg
11:42
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Phoenix Raceway
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231106.jpg
12:48
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup championship
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
2:30
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4
