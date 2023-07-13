Watch Now
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Dave Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty evaluate the playoff chances of NASCAR drivers fighting for the final five Cup Series playoff spots that are up for grabs.
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
David Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty break down the nominees for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame, including seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Dave Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty evaluate the playoff chances of NASCAR drivers fighting for the final five Cup Series playoff spots that are up for grabs.
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
Marty Snider, Dustin Long and Jeff Burton discuss whether Atlanta's Quaker State 400 was the best race of the season and how the dramatic nature of the race overshadowed the short distance.
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Marty Snider, Dustin Long and Jeff Burton review the biggest winners and losers following William Byron's Quaker State 400 win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Marty Snider, Dustin Long, and Jeff Burton highlight William Byron's incredible win despite the weather obstacles in Atlanta.
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte assess the state of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway and why the current iteration of the track has produced some of the greatest racing on the NASCAR schedule.
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte recap William Byron's up-and-down day in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta, where he scored his fourth win of the season, and the greater impact it has on his career to this point.
How weather impacts a crew chief’s decision-making
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss the implications of impending weather on a crew chief's decision-making and more after the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta was shortened due to rain.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hops into the broadcast booth and gives his thoughts on the action at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. recap the action after a thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
William Byron storms back from a pit-road penalty to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
Even though William Byron doesn't "completely understand" how he ended up in victory lane at Atlanta, he credits the No. 24's teamwork to rise above adversity for a rain-shortened victory.
Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta
William Byron wins the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his fourth win of the season, with 185 of a scheduled 260 laps completed.
Harvick and Childress share special Atlanta moment
Kevin Harvick leads the field before his final career start at Atlanta as Richard Childress pulls up next to him in the No. 29 driven to victory lane in Atlanta by Dale Earnhardt in 2000 followed by Harvick in 2001.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
John Hunter Nemechek wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in overtime.
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
After fourth and second-place finishes respectively, Justin Haley and Daniel Hemric explain how fuel issues during the overtime restart at Atlanta meant a win didn't materialize for either Kaulig Racing driver.
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
John Hunter Nemechek explains how he held off the field during an overtime restart at Atlanta and credits Daniel Hemric for a "huge push" that helped clinch the victory.
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
John Hunter Nemechek starts the overtime restart out front and stays that way, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and celebrating with an epic burnout.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of the Quaker State 400.
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
Riley Herbst has a rear tire go down during the final stage at Atlanta, which sets off a chain-reaction crash that involves Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Sam Mayer, Anthony Alfredo, and several others.
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Aric Almirola secures his fifth-career NASCAR Cup Series pole position, his first of this season, and will lead the field to green at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400.
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
Corey Heim wins the NASCAR Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Chandler Smith claimed pole for the Alsco Uniforms 250.
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
A native of Talking Rock, Georgia, Chandler Smith picks the perfect time to capture his second Xfinity Series pole position of the season at his hometown track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Dustin Long unpacks the field of competitors including Chase Elliot, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Corey Lajoie and Kevin Harvick for the 2023 Atlanta Motor Speedway race.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Look back on the 1960 Daytona 500, where Junior Johnson discovered a new tactic known as the "draft" that helped him win the race, a strategy that drivers continue to use to this day.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Look back on the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville, where Matt Kenseth took out then-leader Joey Logano.
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Hometown favorite Trevor Huddleston ends a four-year winless streak by taking home the NAPA Auto Parts BlueDEF 150 title.
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
After Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen brought home consecutive victories for Trackhouse Racing, Kim Coon, Dustin Long and Dale Jarrett debate whether they can stay in the winner's circle.