Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_unansweredsportsquestions_230713.jpg
Patrick depicts top ‘greatest mysteries’ in sports
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_unansweredsportsquestions_230713.jpg
Patrick depicts top ‘greatest mysteries’ in sports
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots

July 13, 2023 02:52 PM
Dave Burns, Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty evaluate the playoff chances of NASCAR drivers fighting for the final five Cup Series playoff spots that are up for grabs.
Up Next
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
6:22
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_playoffstandings_230713.jpg
7:28
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmraincall_230710.jpg
8:42
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmwinnerlosers_230710.jpg
4:10
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmbyronhendrick_230710.jpg
6:38
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podatlantaracing_230710.jpg
9:55
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyronwin_230710.jpg
6:09
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podrain_230710.jpg
10:54
How weather impacts a crew chief’s decision-making
Now Playing
nbc_nas_atldalejrcam_230710.jpg
6:43
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
2:48
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
15:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230709.jpg
2:19
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronwins_230709.jpg
1:25
Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvickchildress_230709.jpg
2:12
Harvick and Childress share special Atlanta moment
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
15:13
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
2:24
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
2:00
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtimeatl_230708.jpg
3:54
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
Now Playing
AlmirolaAric.jpg
5:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
2:47
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qual_aricinterview_230708.jpg
0:53
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
Heim.jpg
15:47
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
8:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
1:08
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
1:44
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
4:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
2:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arca_bluedef150hl_230706.jpg
10:11
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmtrackhouse_230706.jpg
5:49
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmplayoffdiscuss_230706.jpg
8:04
Cup Series playoff standings getting ‘tight’
Now Playing