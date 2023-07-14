Watch Now
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Mike Florio dives into the latest news surrounding Jon Gruden, analyzing if someone set out to sever his relationship with Mark Davis, the argument of negligence and what the fallout of his lawsuit could be.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and defends why Denver Broncos' Sean Payton comes in at No. 6.
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?
Mike Florio analyzes what Quinnen Williams' new contract could mean for NFL defensive tackles and discusses Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about Hard Knocks.
Winfield Jr. hints at possibility of Brady return
Antoine Winfield Jr. believes the Buccaneers are still reaching out to Tom Brady, which leads Mike Florio to evaluate how "done" the former QB will feel when the season starts without him suiting up.
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss if the Titans' training staff is to blame for the repeated injuries, Dan Snyder's contract negotiations with Josh Harris and the Bills' new roofless stadium.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and defends why Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay comes in at No. 7.
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Mike Florio unpacks where Saquon Barkley stands, given the franchise-tagged RB has until Monday at 4 p.m. ET to sign a long-term contract with the Giants, or else his only option will be a one-year deal.
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Mike Florio ponders how Dan Snyder's likely exit as owner of the Washington Commanders could play out.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Mike Florio continues his Top 10 NFL coaches rankings with the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, who could've been higher on the list if he solved his quarterback issues.