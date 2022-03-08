 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Broncos got their guy in Russell Wilson

March 8, 2022 05:37 PM
The Denver Broncos have an opportunity to lock in Russell Wilson as their next long-term quarterback if they handle his contract extension the correct way.
Up Next
nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
20:48
Florio: White’s report on Snyder was ‘damning’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
4:14
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
2:07
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230721.jpg
6:06
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers’ contract, McCarthy’s job
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_reid_230721.jpg
4:17
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 1 Reid
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_miket_230720.jpg
7:29
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
6:48
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
11:30
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
5:32
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snyderera_230720.jpg
8:37
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Now Playing