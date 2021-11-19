 Skip navigation
Brown rumor raises concerns about NFL vax auditing

November 19, 2021 06:12 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons address the rumor that Antonio Brown faked his vaccination card and questions whether the NFL is doing enough to verify each players vaccination proof.
