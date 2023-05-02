Fitterer details process of trading for No. 1 pick

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
PFT
Rumor Mill
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
PFT PM
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
USFL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
PFT
Rumor Mill
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
PFT PM
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
USFL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Fitterer details process of trading for No. 1 pick
May 2, 2023 01:32 PM
Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer joins Mike Florio to provide insight on the strategy with trading up for the No. 1 NFL draft pick, reveal when he knew Bryce Young was their guy and more.
Close Ad