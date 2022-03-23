 Skip navigation
How will Hill trade impact Smith-Schuster in KC?

March 23, 2022 05:51 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a look at what Tyreek Hill's trade away from the Chiefs means for newly signed Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
