How will NFL handle gambling regulation?
Following Calvin Ridley’s suspension, Mike Florio and Mike Golic dive deeper into how the NFL may handle the topic of gambling with the league's integrity in mind.
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s behind Chiefs’ troubles?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer your questions about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Bill Belichick's legacy and more.
What could Belichick, Patriots’ divorce look like?
Mike Florio lays out various ways Bill Belichick's reportedly predetermined split with the Patriots and Robert Kraft could play out and where the Canton-bound head coach might go next.
NFLPA must be ‘aggressive’ with Watt’s review
Mike Florio discusses the NFL and NFLPA's review of T.J. Watt's recent concussion and why players must be treated as "patients" by teams when concussions and other injuries arise.
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Mike Florio details why the Cowboys are in a difficult contractual position with Dak Prescott, but given his MVP-caliber play this season for Dallas, why it may make things easier for Jerry Jones in the long run.
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Mike Florio thinks the NFL should tear down its officiating and build it back up with all technology at their disposal, and offers up his suggestions for how the Kadarius Toney offside can be officiated in the future.
Week 14 preview: Titans vs. Dolphins
The matchup between the Titans and Dolphins features the biggest spread of Week 14 in the NFL, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like Miami to win and cover the 13 points.
Week 14 preview: Packers vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Giants, and why Jordan Love and Green Bay's offense may be too much to handle for New York.
Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Saints
The Saints are banged up at QB with Derek Carr and Taysom Hill on the injury report. The Panthers will look to take advantage, seeking their second victory of the season, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms like New Orleans.
Week 14 preview: Vikings vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out the Vikings’ shot at getting back above .500 against the Raiders in Week 14 with Joshua Dobbs at the helm and Justin Jefferson back.