Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
Dadonov signs 2-year deal with Dallas Stars instead of becoming a free agent
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Is Mullens ready to take reins with Garoppolo out?
September 23, 2020 06:25 PM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the injury to 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo and how backup Nick Mullens will be able to fill the void on offense for San Francisco in Week 3.
