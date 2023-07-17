Watch Now
PFT Mailbag: Is the NFL paying the right players?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss NFL franchise deals, paying players correctly, Alvin Kamara's suspension, back pain and more.
Up Next
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 5 Carroll
Florio's Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 5 Carroll
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why he ranks the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll at No. 5.
Evaluating risk vs. reward of franchise tags
Evaluating risk vs. reward of franchise tags
Mike Florio discusses the benefits and negatives of franchise tags after Evan Engram signed his extension and with players like Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs still tagged.
Florio’s biggest takeaways from ‘QB’ series
Florio's biggest takeaways from 'QB' series
Mike Florio analyzes elements of Netflix's "Quarterback," including Tom Brady's work ethic, Kirk Cousins' weekly schedule and quarterbacks he'd like to see featured next season.
PFT Mailbag: Is the NFL paying the right players?
PFT Mailbag: Is the NFL paying the right players?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss NFL franchise deals, paying players correctly, Alvin Kamara's suspension, back pain and more.
How will Hopkins fit with Titans?
How will Hopkins fit with Titans?
Mike Florio breaks down DeAndre Hopkins' new contract with the Tennessee Titans and why Hopkins didn't sign with the New England Patriots.
PFT Mailbag: Could Vikings trade Jefferson?
PFT Mailbag: Could Vikings trade Jefferson?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss the possibility of the Minnesota Vikings trading WR Justin Jefferson, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Hard Knocks, the Tennessee Titans' QB situation and more.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Florio's Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 6 Payton
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and defends why Denver Broncos' Sean Payton comes in at No. 6.
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Analyzing how Gruden lawsuit could affect NFL
Mike Florio dives into the latest news surrounding Jon Gruden, analyzing if someone set out to sever his relationship with Mark Davis, the argument of negligence and what the fallout of his lawsuit could be.
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?
Williams inked long-term, can Jones out-do him?
Mike Florio analyzes what Quinnen Williams' new contract could mean for NFL defensive tackles and discusses Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about Hard Knocks.