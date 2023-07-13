 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028
Konnor McClain
Konnor McClain to miss U.S. gymnastics meets after hand surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve

July 13, 2023 12:32 PM
Mike Florio ponders how Dan Snyder's likely exit as owner of the Washington Commanders could play out.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_230713__965488.jpg
3:55
PFT Mailbag: Is Titans’ injury history a red flag?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_230713.jpg
5:43
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 7 McVay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
8:52
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230713.jpg
8:34
Why Snyder may have one last trick up his sleeve
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230712.jpg
5:42
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230712.jpg
18:11
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_gamblinginfo_230712__080846.jpg
4:17
Gambling could compromise agent-player relations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_gruden_230712.jpg
12:37
Florio: Gruden is ‘serious’ about taking down NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pm_jetshardknocks_230712.jpg
3:05
Jets named a Hard Knocks team despite reluctance
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230711.jpg
23:08
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
Now Playing