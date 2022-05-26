Deandre Ayton has massive upside as a free agent

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dameon Pierce
2023 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat White Sox

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
oly_sww200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080.jpg
Smith wins 200m butterfly, clinches Worlds spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dameon Pierce
2023 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v Baltimore Orioles
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat White Sox

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
oly_sww200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080.jpg
Smith wins 200m butterfly, clinches Worlds spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Deandre Ayton has massive upside as a free agent
May 25, 2022 08:10 PM
Deandre Ayton has had the unique opportunity to have his game lifted by a superstar like Chris Paul, but the center still has tremendous upside of his own.