 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NBA teams showing increased interest in Kuzma

December 7, 2022 03:56 PM
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson assess Kyle Kuzma's trade value for the Wizards amid reports that he's drawing increased interest from the Suns and Hawks and whether or not Washington should keep him or move on.
Up Next
nbc_pbt_awardspredictions_231023.jpg
11:09
Pro Basketball Talk’s 2023-24 NBA predictions
Now Playing
nbc_pbt_powerrankigswk1_231023.jpg
17:39
PBT’s NBA preseason power rankings led by BOS, DEN
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_centraldivision_230906.jpg
13:54
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
11:34
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
9:24
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
2:36
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
20:02
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_embiid_230719.jpg
9:43
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_nbacup_230719.jpg
13:40
Can NBA’s in-season tournament become a staple?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_summerleague_230719.jpg
3:37
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_wnbaallstar_230719.jpg
8:36
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Now Playing