Precocious Botman anchoring Newcastle defense
Robbie Earle highlights Sven Botman's contributions for high-flying Newcastle, as the 22-year-old center back has quietly provided a reliable presence in the Magpies' backline.
Chelsea lacked the will to win against Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding Chelsea's continued struggles under Mauricio Pochettino and assess the quality of his squad despite a multitude of injuries.
Spurs’ fluidity unlike anything we’ve seen before
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Spurs' dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 16.
Do Man United need to rebuild from top to bottom?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Bournemouth's 3-0 win against Manchester United, and try to make sense of Erik ten Hag's struggles with his team.
Aston Villa were ‘fascinating’ to watch v. Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over Aston Villa's "bigger picture" following their win over Arsenal at Villa Park.
Dyche has done ‘an incredible job’ at Everton
Robbie Mustoe explains why Sean Dyche is his underappreciated performer of the week following Everton's 2-0 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 16.
Jimenez returning to form is a ‘difference maker’
Robbie Earle explains why Raul Jimenez is his underappreciated performer of the week following Fulham's 5-0 win against West Ham United in Matchweek 16.
Gross is a ‘brilliant’ player for Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why Pascal Gross is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Brighton in a 2-1 win against Brentford in Matchweek 15.
Bentley steps up for Wolves following Sa’s injury
Robbie Earle explains why Dan Bentley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his clean sheet for Wolves after stepping up for his club after Jose Sa went down injured.
Newcastle’s relentless energy embarrasses Man Utd
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe marvel at the contrast between Newcastle and Manchester United during the Magpies 1-0 win at St. James' Park.
Chelsea ‘nowhere near’ standard despite 3-2 win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe think Chelsea were fortunate to escape with three points and ten men on the pitch in their 3-2 win over Brighton.
Postecoglou, Spurs’ stubbornness vindicated v. MC
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle think Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou showed the Premier League the value of sticking to your principles in their 3-3 draw at Manchester City.