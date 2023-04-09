Watkins returning to top form for Aston Villa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trippsshotsjune_230629.jpg
Tripp’s Top Shots and Moments of June 2023
oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Oakland Athletics v Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

Top Clips

nbc_golf_trippsshotsjune_230629.jpg
Tripp’s Top Shots and Moments of June 2023
oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watkins returning to top form for Aston Villa

April 9, 2023 04:54 PM
Robbie Earle names Ollie Watkins his underappreciated performer of the week, as the Aston Villa frontman continued his renaissance under Unai Emery with a goal against Nottingham Forest.