McCourty: How Pats can regain what made them great
Long-time Patriots safety Devin McCourty joins Peter King to talk about his future in the NFL, how much he's enjoyed being a Patriot and what went wrong for Mac Jones and the Pats this year.
King likes Falcons to win NFC South
Peter King details why he's targeting the Falcons to emerge as division winners in the NFC South based on the players at skill positions on the roster, while Myles Simmons shares why he likes the Panthers more.
Are schedules for 49ers, Rams unfair?
After the release of the NFL schedule, it was discovered that both the 49ers and Rams will have to play four teams coming off of their bye weeks, which makes Peter King and Myles Simmons wonder if it's an unfair balance.
Peacock playoff game marks first for streaming
For the first time, an NFL playoff game will air exclusively on streaming after an agreement to put one of next season’s playoff games on Peacock. Peter King and Myles Simmons examine how it came about and what it means.
Peter King’s 2023 NFL schedule release special
Peter King talks with Onnie Bose and Mike North, the makers of the 2023 NFL schedule, takes a look at what goes into the matchmaking and identifies exciting games to look forward to.
Lions, Dolphins rise in King’s offseason rankings
Peter King runs through his offseason power rankings with Myles Simmons as they talk through the Cardinals' downward trajectory and the Lions' come-up.
Can Richardson reach full potential with Colts?
Peter King and Myles Simmons debate whether or not the Indianapolis Colts have the right parameters in place to help quarterback Anthony Richardson reach his full potential in Indianapolis.
Will Stroud play with chip on shoulder for Texans?
Peter King says news surrounding the importance of the S2 Cognitive Test is "out of control" and would call anybody who would say that C.J. Stroud can't process information quickly "crazy."
King pulls back draft curtain for Raiders’ pick
Peter King goes inside the draft room in Las Vegas for Year 2 of GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels for a sneak peek into how and why the Raiders selected edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick.
King’s Mock Draft 21-31: Richardson last Rd. 1 QB
Peter King explains to Myles Simmons how he believes Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft will round out, with Anthony Richardson to the Vikings at No. 23, Jahmyr Gibbs landing with the Eagles at No. 30 and more.
King’s Mock Draft 11-20: ARI trade for Gonzalez
Peter King unveils picks 11-20 of his 2023 NFL Draft, where he predicts the Arizona Cardinals trading down for the No. 11 pick for CB Christian Gonzalez, the Texans selecting QB Hendon Hooker at No. 12 and more.
King’s Mock Draft 1-10: Titans trade up for Stroud
Peter King explains the first ten selections of his 2023 NFL Mock Draft, where he sees Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers, the Titans trading with the Cardinals to grab C.J. Stroud at No. 3 and more.