Will Hooker's injuries hurt his spot in NFL draft?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tripp’s Top Shots and Moments of June 2023
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Impact Fantasy Free Agents by Team
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tripp’s Top Shots and Moments of June 2023
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Hooker's injuries hurt his spot in NFL draft?
April 18, 2023 02:06 PM
Peter King discusses why teams should want Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on their roster even with his torn ACL and what his potential could be in the NFL.
Close Ad