Favorites to win Champions League under new format

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Two
Rory McIlroy four back of unheralded leader at BMW PGA Championship
eUrvfUPFpLQJnMBTRFWgVjqbwx5BTNWmyLODEY54iUg_Josh_Allen.jpg
Jaguars vs. Bills prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3
Penn State Nittany Lions v Ohio State Buckeyes
Marshall Thundering Herd vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240920.jpg
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Two
Rory McIlroy four back of unheralded leader at BMW PGA Championship
eUrvfUPFpLQJnMBTRFWgVjqbwx5BTNWmyLODEY54iUg_Josh_Allen.jpg
Jaguars vs. Bills prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3
Penn State Nittany Lions v Ohio State Buckeyes
Marshall Thundering Herd vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240920.jpg
Are LaPorta, Olave in for better fantasy days?
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_240920.jpg
Take Robinson, Jennings overs in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_mainstreammedia_240920.jpg
Don’t sleep on Robinson, Smith

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Favorites to win Champions League under new format

September 20, 2024 11:06 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards share their thoughts on the new Champions League format, and discuss their favorites to win the tournament.