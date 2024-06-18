Skip navigation
Smith breaks her own American record in 100m back
June 17, 2024 09:11 PM
With a time of 57.47 seconds, Regan Smith broke her own American record in the women's 100m backstroke, posting the fastest time during the semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
