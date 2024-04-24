 Skip navigation
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal says he is not 100% fit ahead of Madrid debut. Spaniard still unsure about playing French Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play
Screenshot 2024-04-21 at 5.40.36 PM.png
‘Risen from the ashes,’ Dartmouth women’s golf goes from cut to Ivy League champ

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Bush to get Heisman back; what about USC's wins?

April 24, 2024 09:16 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the news that Reggie Bush will get his 2005 Heisman Trophy back due to "enormous changes in college athletics."