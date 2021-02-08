 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
In-laws, nephew of Jimmie Johnson dead; Oklahoma police investigate as murder-suicide
75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 - Stage 8
Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title
Pro Motocross Aaron Plessinger
RedBud Motocross by the numbers: Fresh faces at historic track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mccarrontip_230627.jpg
McCarron demos Tour Edge Exotics C723 fairway wood
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
In-laws, nephew of Jimmie Johnson dead; Oklahoma police investigate as murder-suicide
75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 - Stage 8
Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title
Pro Motocross Aaron Plessinger
RedBud Motocross by the numbers: Fresh faces at historic track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mccarrontip_230627.jpg
McCarron demos Tour Edge Exotics C723 fairway wood
nbc_pft_hopkins_230627.jpg
Why aren’t the Browns interested in Hopkins?
nbc_pft_germany_230627.jpg
Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany sold out in minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Relive 2019 super-G: Vonn crashes, Shiffrin wins
February 8, 2021 11:48 AM
As the stage gets set for the 2021 super-G race on Tuesday, Feb. 9, look back on Lindsey Vonn's crash and Mikaela Shiffrin's win in the 2019 World Championship Women's super-G race.