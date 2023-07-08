 Skip navigation
oly_atw100_nationals_230707.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson, Cravont Charleston win U.S. 100m titles
nbc_edge_wimbledonq1q2_230703.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 8
18th World Athletics Championships Oregon22, day 3
Shericka Jackson wins 100m at Jamaican Championships; Elaine Thompson-Herah 5th

oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions
nbc_golf_sales_lexusround2_230707.jpg
Choi steps up game to make USWO cut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Richardson takes home 100m national championship

July 8, 2023 12:01 AM
Sha'Carri Richardson wins the women’s 100m national title to make her first world championship team.