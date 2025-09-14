 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Clemson at Georgia Tech
2025 College Football Rankings Week 4 Top 25: New Top 10! Texas A&M, G-Tech big winners! Florida, USF OUT!
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Clemson at Georgia Tech
2025 College Football Rankings Week 4 Top 25: New Top 10! Texas A&M, G-Tech big winners! Florida, USF OUT!
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol provides chaotic close to first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What riders said after SMX Playoffs in St. Louis

September 13, 2025 11:58 PM
Go around the podium and hear what riders had to say following Round 2 of the SMX Playoffs at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
54
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
01:00
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis
nbc_smx_hunterlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
47
H. Lawrence hoping Round 2 win bonus hits soon
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_cfb_tamu4thdowntd_250913.jpg
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
jeremiahsmithcompvsou-250913.jpg
02:42
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
nbc_cfb_tdbadkick_250913.jpg
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
deegan_down.jpg
08:10
Deegan crash puts Shimoda in control of 250 title
450_smx_2.jpg
15:42
Jett, Hunter Lawrence set for battle in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_450recap_250913.jpg
23:57
Highlights: SMX Playoffs Round 2, St. Louis
OhioStateOhioMPX.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
nbc_cfb_smith_intrv_250913.jpg
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin