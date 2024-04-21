 Skip navigation
Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana purse payout: What winner Billy Horschel and field made
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Billy Horschel goes to Puntacana and leaves with eighth PGA Tour win
IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Scott Dixon wins; Colton Herta takes blame for hitting Josef Newgarden

Top Clips


Palou shares insight into Long Beach dual-strategy

Herta happy with second despite Newgarden incident

Newgarden shares view of contact with Herta


Palou shares insight into Long Beach dual-strategy

Herta happy with second despite Newgarden incident

Newgarden shares view of contact with Herta

Watch Now

Dixon describes 'tough' IndyCar Long Beach win

April 21, 2024 05:34 PM
Scott Dixon says the "stress level was high" having to save enough fuel at the Long Beach Grand Prix but was able to hold off the field and score his first win of the IndyCar season.