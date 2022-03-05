Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Shiffrin makes podium in first race post-Olympics
March 5, 2022 07:09 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin returned to World Cup action with a second place super-G finish in Lenzerheide in her first race since the 2022 Winter Olympics.
