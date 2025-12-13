 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies’ final nonconference game
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Jimmy V Classic-Florida at Connecticut
Karaban and Reed lift No. 5 UConn to 71-63 win over Texas in Huskies' final nonconference game
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
HLs: Curry's eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SMX team changes; behind the scenes at media day

December 12, 2025 11:41 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas discuss some of the team changes going into the 2026 with interviews from riders including Chase Sexton, Jorge Prado and Eli Tomac, and more.

nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
01:02
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN
nbc_roto_lamb_251212.jpg
01:20
Lamb ‘on a heater’ ahead of tough Vikings matchup
nbc_roto_evans_251212.jpg
01:06
Evans reinserted as No. 1 WR in crowded TB offense
nbc_roto_pitts_251212.jpg
01:20
Can Pitts keep up momentum in fantasy playoffs?
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_251212.jpg
02:58
Bet on Rivers, Taylor against Seahawks in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_injuries_251212.jpg
09:44
Week 15 key injuries: Jacobs, Lamb, Higgins, Smith