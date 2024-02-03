Watch Now
Adebayo makes it 4-2 for Luton Town v. Newcastle
Luton Town silences St. James' Park as Elijah Adebayo scores his fourth goal in two games to make it 4-2 for the Hatters against Newcastle.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
A late brace from David Datro Fofana was enough for Burnley to steal a point at home after trailing Fulham 2-0 for most of the match at Turf Moor.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
Relive Newcastle and Luton Town's eight-goal thriller in one of the games of the season as both share the spoils following a heart-stopping showdown at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23
Brighton came out firing and didn't look back during their 4-1 victory over their bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex in Matchweek 23.
Fofana’s brace makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Fulham
David Datro Fofana doubles his tally and becomes a hero at Turf Moor as he salvages a point for Burnley against Fulham in injury time.
Pedro gives Brighton 4-1 lead v. Crystal Palace
Joao Pedro finishes off a wonderful give-and-go with Danny Welbeck, who sets up Pedro in front of goal to make it 4-1 for Brighton against Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Barnes makes it 4-4 for Newcastle v. Luton Town
Harvey Barnes guides his effort into the bottom corner to tie things up at four apiece against Luton Town late in the second half at St. James' Park.
Mateta gets Palace on the board v. Brighton
Jean-Philippe Mateta's powerful header finds the back of the Brighton goal to pull one back for Crystal Palace in the second half at the Amex.
Fofana pulls one back for Burnley against Fulham
David Datro Fofana scores for Burnley in his home debut at Turf Moor to reduce his side's deficit to 2-1 against Fulham.
Trippier gives Newcastle lifeline v. Luton Town
Bruno Guimaraes' exquisite cross finds Kieran Trippier in the box, who volleys Newcastle back into the match against Luton Town to reduce the deficit to 4-3.
Morris’ penalty gives Luton Town lead v. Newcastle
Following a lengthy VAR review and delay, Carlton Morris manages to tuck away his penalty from the spot to give Luton Town a 3-2 lead over Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Barkley makes it 2-2 for Luton Town v. Newcastle
Ross Barkley's effort is rewarded with a simple tap-in finish to get the Hatters back on level terms against Newcastle before halftime at St. James' Park.