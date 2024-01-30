Watch Now
Adebayo's hat-trick for Luton Town v. Brighton
Relive Elijah Adebayo's hat-trick for Luton Town against Brighton at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 22.
PL Update: Newcastle topple Aston Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Tuesday in the Premier League, where Arsenal outgunned Forest, Newcastle cruised past Aston Villa, and Luton Town stunned Brighton.
Adebayo feels ‘fantastic’ after hat-trick
Elijah Adebayo shares his thoughts on a "special" night at Kenilworth Road, where his hat-trick performance resulted in three points for Luton Town against Brighton.
Arsenal had ‘everybody on board’ v. Forest
Mikel Arteta analyzes Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, including the team's patience and Gabriel Jesus' performance.
Edwards: Luton Town is ‘building’ into PL nicely
Rob Edwards reflects on Luton Town's 4-0 victory over Brighton, what makes Elijah Adebayo a difficult player to defend, and more.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 22
Look back on Newcastle's impressive victory over Aston Villa for the second time this season as the Magpies found the net three times at Villa Park to take home three big points in Matchweek 22.
Extended HLs: Palace v. Sheffield United MWK 22
Relive Crystal Palace's five-goal thriller against Sheffield United, where the Eagles soared to victory behind Eberechi Eze's brace at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 22
Watch full match highlights from Fulham and Everton's battle at Craven Cottage, where both teams settle for a share of the spoils in Matchweek 22.
Watkins gives Aston Villa hope against Newcastle
Ollie Watkins finally gets Aston Villa on the scoresheet to reduce their deficit to Newcastle to 3-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brighton Matchweek 22
Relive Luton Town's statement victory over Brighton, thanks in large part to Elijah Adebayo's hat-trick hero performance at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
A late goal from Taiwo Awoniyi wasn't enough for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal, the latter of who leave the City Ground with a 2-1 win and three points to keep pace in the Premier League title race.
Olise’s screamer lifts Palace ahead of Blades
Michael Olise's magnificent volley gives Crystal Palace their first lead of the match against Sheffield United in the second half at Selhurst Park.